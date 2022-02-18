The Oscar and Emmy winning actress Olivia Colman has joined the ensemble cast for FX and BBC’s upcoming series project Great Expectations. Colman is one of nine actors cast in the limited series adaptation of Charles Dickens' novel.

Great Expectations is the second recent Dickens adaptation for FX and the BBC, following the three-part A Christmas Carol in 2019. Like that series, Great Expectations is being written by Steven Knight. The two outlets also plan for more mini-series based on Dickens’ works.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, The Crown star Olivia Colman will play Miss Havisham in the six-part limited series. Fionn Whitehead from Dunkirk and Black Mirror: Bandersnatch will play Pip. The cast also includes Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle and Matt Berry. Thomas plays Jaggers. A Christmas Carol fame Harris plays Magwitch. Brune-Franklin from Line of Duty will play Estella. Apple’s The Essex Serpent star Squires will play Sara. McDonnell from Killing Eve plays Joe. Gravelle, whose credits include The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plays Compeyson and What We Do in the Shadows actor Berry will pay Mr. Pumblechuck.

BBC director of drama Piers Wenger and chief content officer Charlotte Moore commissioned the series along with FX. Knight executive produces with Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe and Mona Qureshi for the BBC.

The production on the Great Expectations began this week in London.

