Abhishek Bajaj or as his Instagram fans know him as, HumaraBajaj is all set to play a major part in Madhur Bhandarkar directed movie Babli Bouncer starring Tamannaah Bhatia. After shooting the last scene and winding up the shoot, the actor took to Instagram to post a farewell message for his Babli Bouncer family.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui actor Abhishek Bajaj to be seen in Madhur Bhandarkar’s next film Babli Bouncer

Talking about the film, Bajaj said, "It was an amazing time shooting for Babli Bouncer and I feel that the message of the movie is loud and clear. It's a family entertainer and everyone going to love it. It was great working with Tamannaah and Madhur Bhandarkar and I hope to continue working on this way and becoming a better actor with each experience. "

Directed by multiple National award-winning director Madhur Bhandarkar, the film is a delightful coming-of-age fictional story of a female bouncer, set in the real ‘bouncer town’ of North India – Asola Fatepur. While Bhandarkar is known to make serious films, Babli Bouncer will be a change from his usual genre of cinema.

Babli Bouncer explores the unseen world of bouncers, and stars Abhishek Bajaj alongside Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. It also stars Saurabh Shukla along with Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles.

