Music composer Vishal Dadlani's father has passed away. The music composer penned an emotional note stating that he does not know how to live after his father's death. He also felt helpless considering he can't meet his mother as he tested COVID-19 positive as well and is under quarantine.

In his long note on Instagram, he revealed, "Shri Moti Dadlani (12 May 1943 -8 Jan 2022). Lost my best friend, the nicest and kindest man on earth, last night. I couldn't have asked for a better Father, or a better person to be my teacher for life. Anything good in me is just a pale reflection of him. He was in ICU for the last 3/4 days (due to a gall bladder surgery that went bad) but I couldn't go from yesterday on because I tested positive for Covid. I can't even go hold my Mother in her most difficult time. It's really not fair."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

"Thankfully, my sister is handling everything with far more strength than I would be able to muster up. I don't know how to live in a world without him. I'm completely lost," he wrote on Instagram.

A day ago, Vishal Dadlani took to his Instagram account to share the news that he had tested positive for coronavirus. "This is for anyone who may have come in contact with me this last week or 10 days. Sadly, despite every precaution, I've tested Covid Positive. At no point, except during weekly shoots (where all testing protocols were followed to the best of my knowledge), have I met anyone without a mask on. Nor have I touched anything unsanitised, as far as I know. My symptoms are relatively mild, but still quite debilitating. Please be careful," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VISHAL (@vishaldadlani)

