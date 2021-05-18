Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.05.2021 | 12:46 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Jacqueline Fernandez to play a cop in her Hollywood debut; few sequences shot in CST police station

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Earlier this year, it was announced that actress Jacqueline Fernandez will be making her Hollywood debut with an anthology titled Women's Stories. The anthology will consist of six stories directed by six female directs from across the globe and features an all-female star cast. Jaqueline will be starring in Leena Yadav's directorial Sharing A Ride, alongside transgender model Anjali Lama.

Jacqueline Fernandez to play a cop in her Hollywood debut; few sequences shot in CST police station

Reportedly, Jacqueline who had wrapped the project in October last year plays the characters of a sop in the film. Key portions of the film were shot in Mumbai including some sequences at CST police station. Reports also state that the film was shot much before Jacqueline started shooting for Bhoot Police.

Meanwhile, Jacqueline has her hands full with several interesting projects to look forward to. She will be seen in the action-thriller titled Attack with John Abraham, a comedy of errors titled Cirkus with Ranveer Singh, an action-comedy titled Bachchan Pandey with Akshay Kumar followed by Ram Setu with Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha. She will also start shooting for Said Nadiadwala’s Kick 2 once the script is locked.

ALSO READ: “We are working on getting 100 hospital beds and over 500 oxygen concentrators,” says Jacqueline Fernandez amid COVID crisis in India

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Major fire breaks out on the sets of…

Lata Mangeshkar donates Rs. 7 lakh to…

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap…

SCOOP: Radhe Shyam’s shoot called off after…

Film bodies request CM Uddhav Thackeray to…

Here’s the real reason why the shoot of Shah…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification