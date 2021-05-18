Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 18.05.2021 | 12:44 PM IST

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his Janak office flooded amid Cyclone Tauktae

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is one of the celebrities whose has suffered property damages due to Cyclone Tauktae. His Janak office was flooded and staff shelter has blown away.

Amitabh Bachchan reveals his Janak office flooded amid Cyclone Tauktae

The actor provided clothes to the staff as they were drenched while working in heavy rain to repair the damage. He offered their own collection of team T-shirts of Abhishek Bachchan's kabaddi team Pink Panthers and football club Chelsea. The actor wrote in his blog, "There is an eerie silence in the midst of the Cyclone.. the pounding and the lashing rains all day.. trees fell, leakages all over, flooding in the vulnerable Janak Office.. impromptu plastic cover sheets still in prep for the heavy Monsoon rain, ripped apart.. sheds and shelters for some staff blown away.. BUT the spirit of fight impregnable.. all hands on deck.. stepping out, repairing, preventing helping in extenuating circumstances drenched.. but on it."

On Monday, he tweeted, “T 3906 - The winds and the rain of Cyclone Tauktae lashes us with intense ferocity .. my prayers for all to be safe and protected.”

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan will start the shoot of Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 soon. He is all geared up for Brahmastra, MayDay, Nag Ashwin’s next, Chehre and Jhund.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine; says ‘delivered 10 ventilators, 50 oxygen concentrators on the way’ 

