Jacqueline Fernandez's recently launched foundation YOLO is working endlessly to help people in need. The actress is currently working in Mumbai in one of Ghatkopar's Covid care centers. She opened up on what her foundation is looking to work on in near future.

In an interview with a leading entertainment website, Jacqueline explained what YOLO plans to do in near future. "It's going to be an uphill battle but we are working on getting 100 hospital beds. We also plan to bring in over 500 oxygen concentrators. Currently, we've added two ambulances and are trying to look what more we can bring in to help the people in need."

She continues, "I heard that people are not able to afford ambulances because of the rate they charge. People have been losing lives because of this and it's truly disheartening and so we have started to provide free ambulance services. The ambulances are loaded with necessary medicine and equipments.

The good work does not stop here, the actress also is making efforts to get a toll-free number registered for people to call when they are in need of help. Jacqueline along with her foundation is doing everything she can to help the people. She feels it is her way to give back to the people.

YOLO was originally supposed to be a foundation that would focus on other issues. However, the need of the hour was to help for Covid relief as the country is going through such an unprecedented crisis. In the future, Jacqueline and YOLO will join hands to fight against other causes as well.

The actress has also collaborated with Roti Bank Foundation for a drive to feed the needy amid the pandemic. She plans on distributing 1 lakh free meals, feed the strays, and donate masks, sanitizers, and raincoats to Mumbai police in these testing times.

