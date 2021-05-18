Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut, on Tuesday, took to her Instagram stories to inform that she has tested negative for COVID-19. She said that she would like to talk about how she beat the virus but would refrain from doing it.

In a note shared on her Instagram stories, Kangana wrote, "Hello everyone. Today I tested negative for covid, I want to say a lot about how I beat the virus but I am told not to offend covid fan clubs… yes there are actually people out there who get offended if you show disrespect towards the virus… anyway thanks for your wishes and love."

On May 8, she shared a post on her Instagram feed where she said that she had tested positive for COVID. She said she would demolish the virus and also called it a small-time flu which got too much press. However, a day later the post was pulled down by Instagram. Talking about Instagram deleting her post, Kangana had said, “Instagram has deleted my post where I threatened to demolish Covid because some were hurt. Matlab terrorists and communist sympathisers suna tha twitter pe lekin Covid fan club awesome..It's been two days here on insta but don't think will last here more than a week.”

Meanwhile, the actress’s account was suspended from Twitter at the beginning of the month for violating their rules. Ever since she has been active on Instagram where she has over 7 million followers.

ALSO READ: Irfan Pathan takes a dig at Kangana Ranaut’s social media presence; says her posts are all about spreading hate

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.