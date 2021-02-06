Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 06.02.2021 | 2:48 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

Jacqueline Fernandez moves into Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai home worth Rs. 7 crores 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actress Jacqueline Fernandez has welcomed the new year on the set of her film Cirkus. While the actress is keeping quite busy simultaneously shooting two films, she has reportedly moved into a new residence that has a Priyanka Chopra connection.

Jacqueline Fernandez moves into Priyanka Chopra's Mumbai home worth Rs. 7 crores 

According to the reports, Jacqueline has moved into Priyanka Chopra's Mumbai residence which is worth Rs. 7 crores. The actress had been living on rent in Bandra, Mumbai for the past several years. But, it is being reported she recently moved into Priyanka's lavish apartment which the latter owned during her wedding in 2018 with Nick Jonas.

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez is currently shooting Cirkus with Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty and also stars Johny Lever and Varun Sharma. She has completed one schedule of Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, and Yami Gautam. She will next be seen in Bachchan Pandey and Kick 2.

ALSO READ: “I am super thrilled, as working with Rohit Shetty and Ranveer Singh was my dream”- Jacqueline Fernandez

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

AR Rahman to score music for upcoming war…

Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani,…

Vijay Raaz to resume shooting for Vidya…

SCOOP: Besides Alia Bhatt, Heera Mandi to…

Post the success of Shakuntala Devi,…

Sidharth Malhotra to star in Mission Majnu,…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification