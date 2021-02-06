Bollywood Hungama

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee become parents to a baby boy; actor shares pic

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Television actor Nakuul Mehta and singer-wife Jankee Parekh have welcomed their first child- a baby boy.

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee become parents to a baby boy; actor shares pic

Jankee gave birth to their child on February 3. Today, Nakuul took to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans. He shared an adorable picture of their baby's tiny hand clinging onto Jankee's hand and mentioned that they welcomed him on February 3.

“February 3, 2021 This is us Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: @jank_ee & him,” the Ishqbaaaz star wrote alongside the photo.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)


Nakuul and Jankee who got married in 2012 had announced their pregnancy with an adorable post on social media. They had shared a video recalling their journey together from being childhood sweethearts to the big announcement.

Nakuul is best known for his roles in Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. He made his debut in television with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He's also featured in web-shows such as Never Kiss Your Best Friend and Bae Control.

ALSO READ: Nakuul Mehta and Jankee to become parents; says their quarantine was not boring at all

