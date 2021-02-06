Television actor Nakuul Mehta and singer-wife Jankee Parekh have welcomed their first child- a baby boy.

Jankee gave birth to their child on February 3. Today, Nakuul took to his Instagram handle to share the news with his fans. He shared an adorable picture of their baby's tiny hand clinging onto Jankee's hand and mentioned that they welcomed him on February 3.

“February 3, 2021 This is us Grateful and sleepy in equal measure. *Ing: @jank_ee & him,” the Ishqbaaaz star wrote alongside the photo.

Nakuul and Jankee who got married in 2012 had announced their pregnancy with an adorable post on social media. They had shared a video recalling their journey together from being childhood sweethearts to the big announcement.

Nakuul is best known for his roles in Ishqbaaaz and Dil Boley Oberoi. He made his debut in television with the show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara. He's also featured in web-shows such as Never Kiss Your Best Friend and Bae Control.

