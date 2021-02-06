Earlier today, a group of protesting farmers stalled the shoot of the upcoming film Love Hostel which stars Bobby Deol, Vikrant Massey, and Sanya Malhotra. While the star cast was not present on the set, farmers arrived when the crew of the film was setting up their equipments and asked them to leave.

After the protest by the farmers, the crew wrapped up and left the site. Meanwhile, the farmers spoke to the local press and explained why they protested and asked the team to leave Patiala. A representative of the group while talking to the press said that Bobby Deol who is a part of the said film is a part of the Deol family who are close to the BJP. “Bobby Deol’s brother Sunny Deol is a BJP MP, mother Hema Malini is a BJP MP and father Dharmendra is a former MP of BJP,” the farmer said.

He said that the Deol family did not speak about the protest in the past two months, but were quick to tweet in the Government's favour right after popstar Rihanna's tweet. They also stressed on the recent tweet by Hema Malini where she commented on international celebrities tweeting on Indian's internal affairs, which the farmers’ found was against them and their protest.

In the said tweet, Hema Malini wrote, "Im intrigued by foreign celebrities to whom our glorious country, India, is just a name they have heard, boldly making statements about our internal happenings and policies! Wonder what they are trying to achieve, and more imptly, who are they trying to please?"

All this did not go down well with the farmers who have been protesting at the Singhu border demanding that the BJP ruled government at the Centre repeal the newly introduced farm laws.

The farmer representative further said that they will not let any member from the Deol family shoot in Punjab and Haryana and will not let them enter their state.

ALSO READ: Shoot of Bobby Deol’s film Love Hostel stalled by protesting farmers in Punjab

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.