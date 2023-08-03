Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi recorded her statement on July 31 in a defamation case filed by her against actress Jacqueline Fernandez at Delhi's Patiala High Court. The actress claims she is being made a scapegoat in the Rs. 200 crore money laundering case linked to conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. Fernandez has allegedly been accused in the case and has been questioned by Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Jacqueline Fernandez’ lawyer speaks up after Nora Fatehi records statement in defamation case: “My client reserves the right to sue for malicious prosecution”

“They have called me a gold digger and accused me of having a relationship with a con artist (Sukesh Chandrasekhar) and included my name in an ongoing criminal case to divert attention away from them," Nora said, as reported by News18.

Following Fatehi's statement recording, Jacqueline Fernandez' lawyer released a statement which read, “We have not received any official communication from Honourable Courts so we cannot confirm any such developments. It is a matter of admitted fact that Jacqueline has never ever made any statement against anyone for that matter before any electronic , print or social media. Jacqueline has always maintained a dignified and graceful silence about the case as the matter is sub-judice and pending before Honourable Courts for adjudication. However, that does not mean that she can be dragged into certain unwarranted legal proceedings for no fault of hers. Whenever legal Arguments are advanced or written notes filed before Judicial Forums for the purpose of adjudication. Such arguments cannot be discussed like this before the public domain. That itself is an act of civil and criminal Contempt of the respective legal proceedings. The Judicial proceedings have certain sanctity which has to be respected. However, if Jacqueline is compelled into an unwarranted litigation or dragged into a fake litigation against her Will, She shall approach the Honourable Delhi High Court for her rightful legal remedy for protecting and safeguarding her Fundamental Right as Guaranteed by the Constitution of India. Separate Legal Action for contempt of Courts can be considered if the records of Court are leaked and used to initiate legal proceedings wherein certain people are not even party to that proceedings. My client reserves the right to sue for malicious prosecution in criminal courts against the people responsible for such illegal and malicious Act which kindly note."

Nora Fatehi had filed a case of defamation against Jacqueline Fernandez for allegedly making “defamatory imputations against her due to malicious reasons.” Besides that, the actress and reality show judge also sued at least 15 media organizations for making defamatory comments against her.

