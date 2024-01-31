Bollywood stars Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani have chosen to tie the knot in an intimate two-day celebration, set to conclude on February 21 in Goa. The couple originally planned a destination wedding overseas and made a last-minute decision to align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for families to host their wedding festivities within India.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani change their wedding venue from Middle East to India

A source close to the soon-to-be-married couple revealed, "Rakul and Jacky had initially planned for their wedding to take place in the Middle East. After nearly six months of meticulous planning, everything was pretty much in order. However, following the call from the Indian PM in December, urging rich and influential families to choose India as the venue for their big life events, Rakul and Jackky reconsidered their original plans and relocated the wedding to India. Their decision, made in mid-December, necessitated a complete reset, involving the destination, rest and accommodations. Despite the considerable changes, the couple embraced the overhaul, driven by their love for the country and desire to contribute to its growing economy."

This decision showcases the couple's sense of responsibility as citizens, aligning with the national sentiment and contributing to the collective effort of holding events within the country. As responsible citizens, they are celebrating their love and doing their duty towards the nation. Hosting the wedding in India aligns with economic goals, boosting the local wedding industry. This choice exemplifies their commitment to supporting the nation's economy and promoting the richness of Indian celebrations.

