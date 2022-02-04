comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 04.02.2022 | 12:00 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele Morrone to star in ‘Mud Mud Ke’ music video; Tony and Neha Kakkar to croon the song

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Anshul Garg, Founder, and CEO, Desi Music Factory, announces 'Mud Mud Ke' starring the 365 Days star Michele Morrone and Jacqueline Fernandez. With the launch of a poster, the music banner welcomes the Italian actor to the Indian entertainment industry with the peppy song sung by Tony Kakkar and  Neha Kakkar. The upcoming song marks Morrone's Indian debut and the label's first international collaboration.

Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days star Michele Morrone to star in 'Mud Mud Ke' music video; Tony and Neha Kakkar to croon the song

Anshul Garg says, “'Mud Mud Ke' marks our first collaboration with an international star Michele Morrone. He will be seen paired with Jacqueline Fernandez. The duo has owned the song composed by Tony Kakkar and sung by him and Neha Kakkar. We're fortunate to have begun 2022 with big announcements. The credit goes to our listeners, who have been thrilled about our songs way ahead of their release.”

Jacqueline Fernandez says, “It's wonderful to be welcoming Michele Morrone to India with 'Mud Mud Ke'. While the nation's musical identity is changing and the world is getting smaller, it is fitting to have Michele join us. Kudos to Desi Music Factory for stirring things up in the music scene with this unique collaboration.”

Michele Morrone says, “I'm grateful for such a heartfelt welcome. I'm aware that the music of India has a wide reach and it defines the nation's heritage. It is truly an honour to be part of the music industry that has entertained listeners across the globe. I thank the makers of Mud Mud Ke and everyone at Desi Music Factory.”

Both Michele and Jacqueline set the internet on fire with social media pictures of their electrifying chemistry in a photoshoot that preceded the song's shoot. Tony Kakkar has lent music to 'Mud Mud Ke', Mihir Gulati has directed its video, which has been choreographed by Shakti Mohan. 'Mud Mud Ke' teaser will release on the 8th of February, 2022.

ALSO READ: Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar requests to not project Jacqueline Fernandez in a bad light; says she loved without any expectations

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Gone Girl star Rosamund Pike roped in to…

Dakota Johnson in talks to star in Marvel's…

EXCLUSIVE: Dharma Productions in talks to…

Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza reunite…

Rakhi Sawant threatens paparazzi with Rs.…

Kangana Ranaut takes a dig at Salman Khan…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification