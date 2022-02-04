comscore

Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Simon Rex set to star in Bron Gilbert directorial National Anthem

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

Hollywood stars Sydney Sweeney, Halsey, Paul Walter Hauser, Simon Rex, Toby Huss, Gavin Maddox Bergman, Harriet Sansom Harris and newcomer Derek Hinkey are all set to star in Tony Tost’s directorial debut National Anthem from Bron Studios.

Sydney Sweeney, Paul Walter Hauser, Halsey, Simon Rex set to star in Bron Gilbert directorial National Anthem

According to Deadline, the film revolves around a gritty hunt for a valuable rare Lakota Native American Ghost Shirt. Some are hunting for fortune, others for personal freedom, while others simply want to return it properly to its home. No longer will the marginalized be ignored — all must learn to survive or else.

The film is a Page Fifty-Four Pictures and Bron Studios production in association with Creative Wealth Media. Page Fifty-Four’s Alex Saks and Bron Studio’s Aaron L. Gilbert are producing. Creative Wealth Media’s Jason Cloth is an executive producer. Native American activist Marcus RedThunder serves as a consultant on the film.

About the cast and the feature, Bron’s Gilbert said, “We are thrilled to be working with Tony – as well as Alex, Sydney, Paul, Halsey and the rest of this great cast – on his vision of this inspirational and personal story of self-redemption and survival. I can’t imagine a more talented group of actors to personify the grit and vulnerability of these characters. The emotional transformations will be extraordinary,”

The film will be shot on location with the support of the New Mexico Film Office.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

