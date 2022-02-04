After a decade since the original modern classic release and three sequels later, director James Wan helmed Insidious 5 is about to enter production. During the press junket for his new film Moonfall, series star Patrick Wilson confirmed that the film is almost ready to start shooting.

Speaking to Screenrant, Wilson was asked if the horror sequel was moving forward and The Conjuring actor stated, “Yeah, we are. We're scouting locations now, and we start shooting in the spring.” This comes off as a great news as since the announcement of the film’s development in late 2020, there haven’t been any updates on the production of this sequel.

As reported by Collider, even though Insidious has had 3 surprisingly quality sequels, this new film is particularly exciting because Patrick Wilson will make his directorial debut with this project.

It will see the return of his and Ty Simpkins’ father-son duo Josh and Dalton Lambert. The only other thing known about the sequel is that it picks up 10 years after the original with Dalton beginning college. The film has been written by Scott Teems, who recently co-wrote Halloween Kills, from an idea from series co-creator Leigh Whannell.

On the work front, Patrick Wilson has made a name for himself in the horror genre with films like In The Tall Grass and most famously as his role as Demonologist Ed Warren in The Conjuring franchise.

