Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 17.02.2021 | 7:56 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Sushant Singh Rajput Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Dhaakad Jersey Sooryavanshi Maidaan
follow us on

It’s a boy! Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome their first child 

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Game of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their first child together. The couple has welcomed a baby boy. Page Six reported the news of the birth of their baby on February 16. The couple was with their baby in London.

It's a boy! Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie welcome their first child 

Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who got married in 2018, first met on the sets of the HBO period drama in which they played love interests - Jon Snow and Ygritte. Rose Leslie debuted her baby bump for the first time on the new issue of U.K.'s Make Magazine dressed in a black dress, back in September 2020.

The couple officially confirmed their relationship in April 2016. They got engaged in September 2017 and married in Scotland in presence of family and friends in June 2018.

On the work front, Rose Leslie, who stars in The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight, will next be starring in Keneth Branagh's Death On The Nile. Kit Harington will be starring in Marvel's Eternals.

ALSO READ: Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie are expecting their first child

Tags : , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranvir Shorey tests positive for COVID-19…

REVEALED: Salman Khan's Radhe - Your Most…

Movie theatres stare at empty seats; no…

Uttar Pradesh recreated in Jaisalmer for…

REVEALED: Slick, MASSY teaser of Salman…

SCOOP: Ranveer Singh starrer '83 to release…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification