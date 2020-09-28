Game Of Thrones stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie, who got married in 2018, are expecting their first child together. The couple first met on the sets of the HBO period drama in which they played love interests - Jon Snow and Ygritte.

Rose Leslie debuted her baby bump for the first time on the new issue of U.K.'s Make Magazine dressed in a black dress. Speaking about their new weekend escape place Tudor manor house deep in East Anglia, Rose told the magazine, "It’s incredibly old. We have a thatched roof, which currently has an enormous hornet’s nest in it. I do love to think about the house and all the people who have lived there. Were they happy, how did they live? All the families passing under those ancient beams.”

“What a glorious thing to be able to run to the countryside and recoup. It’s a great privilege to be surrounded by greenery, birdsong and hedgerows, and our delightful neighbours. It’s so peaceful," she adds.

The couple officially confirmed their relationship in April 2016. They got engaged in September 2017 and married in Scotland in presence of family and friends in June 2018.

On the work front, Rose Leslie, who stars in The Good Wife spin-off The Good Fight, will next be starring in Keneth Branagh's Death On The Nile. Kit Harington will be starring in Marvel's Eternals.

