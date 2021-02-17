Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 17.02.2021 | 2:32 PM IST

Bigg Boss 14 fame Sonali Phogat’s house robbed; cash worth Rs. 10 lakhs, gold, silver, a licensed revolver stolen

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Sonali Phogat, who was seen on Bigg Boss 14 and also happens to be a BJP leader, recently filed a complaint to the police regarding a house robbery. Sonali Phogat’s house in Hisar, Haryana was robbed last week and the ex-contestant of Bigg Boss has stated massive loss in terms of cash, gold, and silver. As per her statement, Sonali locked her house in Haryana before leaving for Chandigarh and when she came back, the lock was broken and a lot of her valuables were missing.

The list includes Rs. 10 lakhs cash, silverware including a silver pot and gold, a licensed revolver of .22 mm with 8 cartridges were missing. Sonali returned to Haryana on February 15 after she left for Chandigarh on February 9. While there are CCTV camera’s installed in the house, the robbers took the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) with them hence there is no access to the footages.

HTM Station House Officer (SHO) Sukhjit said that the police are investigating the theft case.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli chided on Bigg Boss 14 for not understanding a task, refuses to do any tasks till the finale

