With Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Jhanak attempting similar kind of subjects and family drams, Star Plus has decided to stir away from genre and focus on the interesting subject of cross-cultural romance. With Fahmaan Khan returning to Star Plus with Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha, fans of the actor are excited to see his pairing with Udaariyaan actress Sonakshi Batra. Adding to this now, the makers have unveiled the first promo of the show.

Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha Teaser: Fahmaan Khan and Sonakshi Batra believe ‘love knows no borders’ as their Punjabi and Bengali families are at war over culture

While the show will primarily focus on the journey of Meghla, a singer, and Ranbir a pilot, the intriguing promo has hinted at a cultural clash. The promo starts off with the wedding celebrations between the Bajwas and Sens, but there is a twist that awaits. Meghla hails from a Bengali family, while Ranbir is from a Punjabi background, and with this, the viewers will get to witness a blend of how these two different cultures and beliefs and the attempt of these two individuals at building a happily ever after amid warring families. Furthermore, the story will also focus on how this docile girl who has been an underdog in her life crosses paths with an affluent man.

Sonakshi Batra, aka Meghla shared excitement about portraying her role and said, "Finally, the wait is over; the audience has got the first glimpse of the show Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha. I'll be portraying the character of Meghla, a simple Delhi girl who is a singer in the show. The promo depicts how Meghla and Ranbir, who hail from different cultures (Bengali and Punjabi, respectively), come together and how this clash of cultures and interpersonal-familial relationships will alter their lives. It’s a story of Meghla and Ranbir coming together, but the journey is going to be one of its kind and a rollercoaster one. Watch this extraordinary and exciting tale of these two individuals wanting to be together."

Iss Ishq Ka Rab Rakha to air from September 16 onwards at 7.20 pm on Star Plus.

