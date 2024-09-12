The show will trace the journey of how two individuals from different worlds collide and how their tale unfolds.

Among the many shows Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Udne Ki Aasha, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, Jhanak, among others that aims at delivering intriguing and interesting content to not just entertain but also empower, a new show is joining the list. Imlie actor Fahmaan Khan is expected to return to Star Plus after he was loved in the channel’s show Imlie as Aryan and now joining him will be Udaariyaan actress Sonakshi Batra in a show titled Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha that will add to the dose of family drama and romance on the channel.

Fahmaan Khan returns to Star Plus with Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha, co-starring Sonakshi Batra

In Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha, Fahmaan Khan will be seen portraying the character of Ranbir, while Sonakshi Batra will be essaying the character of Meghla. There were several speculations about the two teaming up for a show, and now finally the day has arrived when these rumors are put to rest. The pairing of Fahmaan and Sonakshi comes as a breath of fresh air and the show will highlight the journey of two individuals who are from different worlds.

Further speaking about what more the audience can expect, we hear it will get to witness a blend of how these two individuals, Meghla and Ranbir, coming from two different cultures and beliefs, and how these two personalities create their world. The clash of cultures in the show will also definitely bring anticipation and intrigues among the audience. Iss Ishq Ka Rabb Rakha is expected to air soon on Star Plus but other details continue to stay under wraps.

For the unversed, both Fahmaan Khan and Sonakshi Batra were last seen in Colors shows Krishna Mohini and Udaariyaan.

