The highly anticipated film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan and his daughter Suhana Khan, is set to begin production early next year. This action-packed thriller, directed by Sujoy Ghosh and produced by Siddharth Anand and Mamta Anand, promises to redefine the genre with its epic storytelling and stunning visuals. As reported earlier, the film will see Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan in the roles of mentor and protégé navigating the dangerous world of the underworld. Their journey will be fraught with challenges and confrontations, culminating in an epic showdown with the antagonist played by Abhishek Bachchan.

Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan starrer King to kick off in January 2025; first schedule in Mumbai followed by marathon Europe shoot: Report

As per a report in Pinkvilla, sources close to the production, the first schedule of King will commence in Mumbai in January 2025. Following this, the cast and crew will embark on a lengthy shooting schedule in Europe. The makers have meticulously scouted out breathtaking locations across the continent to create a visually stunning backdrop for the film. “The first schedule of King commences in Mumbai in January, followed by a marathon schedule in Europe. The makers have done multiple rounds of recce in Europe to identify virgin locations that bring scale to King. The film features SRK in the titular role with Suhana Khan, Abhay Verma, and Abhishek Bachchan,” revealed a source.

King is expected to be a visually spectacular film, with the makers aiming to establish a new standard for action sequences in Indian cinema. Shah Rukh Khan is particularly excited about taking on this challenging role and pushing the boundaries of his acting abilities. “The idea is to shoot the action at real locations as also the studio set up, to bring in the right blend of realism to the story-telling pattern. The makers aim to establish a new form of action with Shah Rukh Khan in King, and the superstar is also excited to venture into this territory,” the source informed.

The film is scheduled to wrap up production by August or September of next year, allowing for a thorough post-production process. The makers are aiming for a grand release on Eid 2026, a date that holds significant importance for Shah Rukh Khan, who last graced the festival with the blockbuster hit Chennai Express.

Beyond King, Siddharth Anand's production house, Marflix, has an ambitious slate of projects in the pipeline. These include the Robbie Grewal-directed Jewel Thief: The Red Sun Chapter starring Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat, the highly anticipated superhero franchise Krrish 4 starring Hrithik Roshan, and an untitled action film directed by Rohan Khambati. Additionally, Marflix has secured the rights to adapt the iconic action hero Rambo for the Indian audience.

Shah Rukh Khan, meanwhile, will star in a highly anticipated sequel to the blockbuster Pathaan. The film, which is currently in development, promises to be another thrilling addition to the YRF Spy Universe.

