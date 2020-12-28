Actor Irrfan Khan, who passed away in April this year, will be seen on the silver screen for one last time in 2021. The actor's last film titled The Song of Scorpions will release in theatres next year.

The Song of Scorpions was first premiered in 2017 at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland. Written and directed by Anup Singh, the film will be released in early 2021. Abhishek Pathak, producer and director at Panorama Spotlight, in a statement said, "We will be offering this film to the audiences as a tribute to the beloved star of Indian cinema. The era of cinema in India and abroad has benefitted from his acting prowess and we're happy to have canvassed his swansong."

Irrfan's son Babil Khan shared the film's motion poster on Instagram and wrote, "One more time, perhaps not the last. #thesongofscorpions (sic)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Babil (@babil.i.k)



The Song of Scorpions revolves around a young tribal woman who tries to overcome a brutal betrayal in order to find her voice. In the film, Khan plays the role of a camel trader.

ALSO READ: Mira Nair reveals she wanted Irrfan Khan to play Nawab of Baitar in A Suitable Boy

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.