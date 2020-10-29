Bollywood Hungama

Mira Nair reveals she wanted Irrfan Khan to play Nawab of Baitar in A Suitable Boy

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Irrfan Khan's unfortunate demise six months ago, was not a loss just for India, but for world cinema. In 2006, Irrfan Khan had given a memorable performance in Mira Nair's film The Namesake. So, when A Suitable Boy directed by Mira Nair dropped on Netflix last week, it was difficult to not look for him through the series.

Irrfan Khan was to be a part of the series, which is a screen adaptation of Vikram Seth's novel of the same name. However, the actor later dropped out owing to his health. Talking to a tabloid, Mira Nair said that she had reached out to him as she wanted him to play the Nawab of Baitar. She said that she had tapered the role so that it does not get too hectic for the actor.

Mira said that it was disappointing to not have Irrfan in her passion project, whom she considered one of her trusted collaborators. The role of Nawab of Baitar was eventually essayed by Aamir Bashir.

Irrfan Khan passed away on April 29 in Mumbai after battling neuroendocrine tumour for nearly two years. The actor is survived by his wife and two kids.

ALSO READ: Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2020 to pay tribute to Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput with a special screening of their films

