It’s no secret now that Shah Rukh Khan is finally working with Rajkumar Hirani and the film is expected to go on floors next year once he wraps up his next action packed entertainer Pathan also featuring John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. Raju’s next is said to be an immigration based social comedy set in Punjab and Canada. Bollywood Hungama has an exclusive inside scoop about the collaboration of the duo.

“Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani have been discussing a potential collaboration much before the release of Zero, and the first idea that Hirani bounced off SRK was a Munnabhai reboot with Shah Rukh Khan stepping in to the role of Munna and Varun Dhawan stepping into Circuit’s character. The script was an exciting preposition for SRK and Varun, as it was a parallel lead for both of them,” a source told Bollywood Hungama, adding that it was just a potential idea that they discussed back then.

However, in early 2019, around the release of Sonam Kapoor starrer Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, Rajkumar Hirani and producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra had a fall-out, with which the plans for Munnabhai reboot also went for a toss as the rights of the franchise vest with VVC, who is now planning to revamp the franchise with a new director. In the meantime, Hirani came across another exciting preposition of the immigration story. “It’s one of the most exciting scripts for him as it’s a human tale of the protagonist. The humour is derived from character traits and the screenplay, like most other Hirani films,” the source further told us.

Since 2019, Hirani is developing the script with Kanika Dhillon, and according to source, he is yet to lock the final draft of his next film, which is the reason for constant delay. “Hirani’s film was supposed to be SRK’s comeback vehicle, however, with the filmmaker taking time to lock the script, SRK decided to give a go ahead to Aditya Chopra’s ambitious film, Pathan, directed by Siddharth Anand.

Interestingly, SRK was the first choice to play the character of Munna in the 2001 sleeper hit, Munnabhai MBBS. However, he couldn't do it due to prior commitments. Hirani had again approached him for 3 Idiots, but SRK didn't sign on due to Ra. One.

