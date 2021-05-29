Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 29.05.2021 | 1:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Radhe - Your Most Wanted Bhai Satyameva Jayate 2 Toofaan The Big Bull Sooryavanshi
follow us on

Indoo Ki Jawaani producer Ryan Stephen passes away due to COVID-19; Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manoj Bajpayee mourn his demise  

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Ace producer Ryan Ivan Stephen, who worked on projects like Indoo Ki Jawaani, short film Devi among others, passed away. The producer had reportedly contracted COVID-19. He was associated with Dharma Productions at one point and even co-produced several projects independently.

Indoo Ki Jawaani producer Ryan Stephen passes away due to COVID-19; Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Manoj Bajpayee mourn his demise  

Bollywood celebrities are mourning the sudden demise of the late producer. Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of Ryan and wrote, “Rip Ryan’.

A heartbroken Kiara Advani, who was the lead of Indoo Ki Jawaani, shared a picture with a caption that read, “Our dearest Ryan gone too soon”.

Manoj Bajpayee expressed his grief on Twitter, "It’s so so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul. It really can’t be true!! I will miss you my friend RYAN".

Emmay Entertainment wrote, "Today with a heavy heart we bid farewell to a dear one, #RyanStephen.
You lived life with kindness & compassion, and will always be remembered. Keeping the loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace."

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan and Rajkummar Rao criticize YouTuber Paras Singh’s racist comment on Arunachal Pradesh’s MLA Ninong Ering

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

BREAKING: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan to…

Farhan Akhtar to produce documentry on…

Sanjay Dutt thanks UAE government for…

Nagarjuna worried for daughter-in-law…

YRF to produce content for OTT and launch…

SCOOP: Atlee gave the final narration of his…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification