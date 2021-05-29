Ace producer Ryan Ivan Stephen, who worked on projects like Indoo Ki Jawaani, short film Devi among others, passed away. The producer had reportedly contracted COVID-19. He was associated with Dharma Productions at one point and even co-produced several projects independently.

Bollywood celebrities are mourning the sudden demise of the late producer. Varun Dhawan took to his Instagram handle and shared a photo of Ryan and wrote, “Rip Ryan’.

A heartbroken Kiara Advani, who was the lead of Indoo Ki Jawaani, shared a picture with a caption that read, “Our dearest Ryan gone too soon”.

Manoj Bajpayee expressed his grief on Twitter, "It’s so so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul. It really can’t be true!! I will miss you my friend RYAN".

It’s so so shocking for all of us who knew this gentle soul .It really can’t be true!! I will miss you my friend RYAN ❤️ https://t.co/VDDkCMH6Kb — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) May 29, 2021

Emmay Entertainment wrote, "Today with a heavy heart we bid farewell to a dear one, #RyanStephen.

You lived life with kindness & compassion, and will always be remembered. Keeping the loved ones in our thoughts and prayers. Rest in peace."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmay Entertainment (@emmayentertainment)

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.