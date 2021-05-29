Only recently had Jacqueline Fernandez announced the launch of this initiative - SheRox. Creating a safe space for the common folk where everyone is invited to find the magic within. The Times 40 Under 40 is a platform to identify, encourage and honor such individuals.

It was initiated by the actress to empower women, be one and United, laugh, inspire and dream together. Jacqueline built this community to help reveal the hidden powers everyone has. The aims of this community are marvellous and rightfully so get recognized in the prestigious list. Being the director of this organization, also building a heart-to-heart connection with her community she used it to engage with them and to also promote healthy living through her workout series.

Interestingly, Jacqueline is the only actor to be a part of this. The list provides recognition to the top 40 brightest young entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who are under the 40 years age bar and have truly contributed to factoring change in society.

