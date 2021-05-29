Bollywood Hungama

Last Updated 29.05.2021 | 12:26 PM IST

Jacqueline Fernandez recognized in Times 40 Under 40 list of entrepreneurs for her venture SheRox

Only recently had Jacqueline Fernandez announced the launch of this initiative - SheRox. Creating a safe space for the common folk where everyone is invited to find the magic within. The Times 40 Under 40 is a platform to identify, encourage and honor such individuals.

Jacqueline Fernandez recognized in Times 40 Under 40 list of entrepreneurs for her venture SheRox

It was initiated by the actress to empower women, be one and United, laugh, inspire and dream together. Jacqueline built this community to help reveal the hidden powers everyone has. The aims of this community are marvellous and rightfully so get recognized in the prestigious list. Being the director of this organization, also building a heart-to-heart connection with her community she used it to engage with them and to also promote healthy living through her workout series.

Interestingly, Jacqueline is the only actor to be a part of this. The list provides recognition to the top 40 brightest young entrepreneurs, leaders, and innovators who are under the 40 years age bar and have truly contributed to factoring change in society.

ALSO READ: After ‘Genda Phool’, Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah to reunite on upcoming track ‘Paani Paani’

