India’s hopes of lifting the Cricket World Cup trophy were dashed today as they suffered a comprehensive defeat against Australia in the Final of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The loss sparked a wave of disappointment across the country, with Bollywood celebrities too joining in the shared sentiment of dejection.

India’s World Cup Defeat: Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs share reactions

Australia won the toss and elected to field. Their decision turned out to be fruitful as they were able to bowl out India at a low score of 240 in exactly 50 overs, despite Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scoring half-centuries. Later on during their chase, Australia lost 3 wickets under 50 runs but Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne steadied the ship and took their team home with 7 overs and 6 wickets to spare.

Bollywood stars took to social media to express their disappointment. While acknowledging the team’s valiant effort in the rest of the tournament where they were unbeaten, they also offered words of encouragement and consolation to the players and fans alike.

Here are some of the reactions from Bollywood celebs:

India, your relentless spirit throughout the championship was a victory in itself… Heads high ???????? #INDvsAUS #CWC2023Final pic.twitter.com/mfBnJFq1SE — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) November 19, 2023

Super heartbroken, especially Vivaan???? Commendable play by our #teamindia throughout this series????

Today could have been our big W but through and through we will be the biggest fans of our #MenInBlue and the next cup will be ours ????

Jai Hind????????#CWC23Final #INDvsAUS… pic.twitter.com/BGn5MYdD1f — Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) November 19, 2023

A tough loss after a valiant effort. Commendable performance by the men in blue throughout. Hold your heads high and thank you for the journey. ????????????????#TeamIndia #CWC23 — Abhishek ???????????????????????????????? (@juniorbachchan) November 19, 2023

We love you, we stand by you, we are proud of you #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GNDVEfCxZa — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) November 19, 2023

With you in victory. With you in loss. Thank you for a tournament filled with a spectacular cricket. Team India ???????? proud of you! — Vir Das (@thevirdas) November 19, 2023

Team #India you gave us the most memorable moments in the past few weeks. Thank you so much! Congratulations on a well played #WorldCup ???????? We are proud of you. Congratulations #Australia for winning your 6th World Cup! You played your best game. #CWC2023Final… — Dia Mirza (@deespeak) November 19, 2023

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Also Read: World Cup dilemma: When Vashu Bhagnani released F.A.L.T.U a day before 2011 WC Final, took even bigger risk with Biwi No. 1

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.