India's World Cup Defeat: Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs share reactions

India’s World Cup Defeat: Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs share reactions

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

India’s hopes of lifting the Cricket World Cup trophy were dashed today as they suffered a comprehensive defeat against Australia in the Final of the ICC Men’s World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The loss sparked a wave of disappointment across the country, with Bollywood celebrities too joining in the shared sentiment of dejection.

India’s World Cup Defeat: Ajay Devgn, Ayushmann Khurrana, Abhishek Bachchan and other Bollywood celebs share reactions

Australia won the toss and elected to field. Their decision turned out to be fruitful as they were able to bowl out India at a low score of 240 in exactly 50 overs, despite Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scoring half-centuries. Later on during their chase, Australia lost 3 wickets under 50 runs but Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne steadied the ship and took their team home with 7 overs and 6 wickets to spare.

Bollywood stars took to social media to express their disappointment. While acknowledging the team’s valiant effort in the rest of the tournament where they were unbeaten, they also offered words of encouragement and consolation to the players and fans alike.

Here are some of the reactions from Bollywood celebs:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

