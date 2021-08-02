Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 02.08.2021 | 2:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Mimi Bellbottom Toofaan Shershaah Sherni Haseen Dillruba
follow us on

Indian Idol 12 judge Anu Malik trolled for copying Israel’s national anthem to compose ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Music composer and singer Anu Malik got brutally trolled by netizens for copying Israel's national anthem and composing a Bollywood song ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’ for the movie Diljale. The audience realized it recently when Artem Dolgopyat won a Gold Medal in the Tokyo Olympics and Israel's national anthem was played when he got the medal. The netizens found a striking similarity between Israel's national anthem and Anu Malik's composition ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’. They quickly figured out that Anu Malik copied the tune of Israel's national anthem and started trolling him badly.

Indian Idol 12 judge Anu Malik trolled for copying Israel's national anthem to compose ‘Mera Mulk Mera Desh’

A social media user called him a time traveler and shared the picture of 'Hatikvah' who was born in 1870, first sang in 1887 which was later adopted by Israel as the national anthem in 1948. He said that Anu Malik composed the song between 1870-1940 and once again in 2020. Another user said that Anu Malik made 1 billion people fool for complete 25 years and no one realised it, ek Gold medal to Anu Malik ka bhi banata hain. Some netizens also uploaded videos of Indian Idol audition where a contestant enacted Anu Malik's singing style and in turn brutally trolled him.


Check out some funny memes and tweets by fellow netizens here:


Also Read90s’ favourite music composers Anu Malik, Sameer, Udit Narayan to grace the sets of Indian Idol 12

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Yami Gautam opens up about her spontaneous…

"I can never believe whatever has happened,"…

Author Ashish Kaul files a contempt petition…

Nyay - The Justice: Delhi HC denies stay on…

Swara Bhasker to play a cop in a murder…

Raj Kundra sent to judicial custody for 14…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2021 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification