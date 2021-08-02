India’s fastest growing DTC beauty and personal care brand MyGlamm launches its first-ever national TVC around the message ‘Tell MyGlamm What You Want’. The campaign features the newly appointed brand ambassador and investor Shraddha Kapoor. Over the years, MyGlamm has built a platform for women to share their beauty stories and wishlist and creates products driven by this insight. MyGlamm aims to establish a beauty democracy by giving consumers the power to tell the brand what they want thus changing the entire experience of how women buy beauty products in India.

The campaign highlights the importance of getting women to actively participate in the creation of products that address specific beauty needs that they have. The film features a secretive yet playful conversation between Shraddha Kapoor and a mystery listener talking about how they know what makes her glow, which lipstick suits her best thereby catching the attention of her partner who inquires who she has been talking to, who indeed is MyGlamm. The film ends by letting consumers know how they can share their beauty needs with the brand. The TVC establishes a very simple fact that women like to be heard through a fun play on MyGlamm being the best listener for women. This represents a manifestation of the core campaign message - ‘Tell MyGlamm What You Want’. The categories of products that MyGlamm offers to consumers cut across makeup, skincare, and personal care that are aesthetically showcased in the film - highlighting a small yet significant role the products play in the everyday life of women.

The campaign identifies the MyGlamm woman of the juxtaposition that today’s millennial women are, where they are as playful and spontaneous as they are articulate and composed, as feminine and graceful as they are bold and confident.

For MyGlamm, the consumer is central to the brand’s philosophy and makes it their primary objective to create a universe that celebrates her. This universe is powered by a unique property called the MyGlammXO Insider, a joint loyalty program by MyGlamm & POPxo that is a platform where women can tell us about their dream beauty products. From make-up to skincare, every woman wants products that tell her own story and as a brand, MyGlamm is the sounding board that hears consumers telling them what they want from their beauty products, taking this insight to our research labs around the world and brings them products that are innovative, high-efficacy and made with good-for-you formulas that are best suited to solve the beauty needs of millions of women. Embrace the new world of redefined beauty by MyGlamm. My Beauty. My Way!

Commenting on the campaign, Apratim Majumder, CMO, MyGlamm says, "I am super excited about this campaign. This gives us an opportunity to take our platform to more people and positively impact, in a small way, their beauty journey. In a world that is getting polarised by the day, we want to tell our story of inclusiveness and hope to inspire people to tell their stories."

Actor Shraddha Kapoor commented, "I’m really excited to be a part of MyGlamm’s first ever TVC. I deeply resonate with the philosophy of the brand and their unique approach towards creating products women ask for that is reflected in this campaign. Through MyGlamm I hope to understand and fulfil the beauty needs of my fans and followers."

