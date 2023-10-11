comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 11.10.2023 | 6:13 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Fukrey 3 Dono Mission Raniganj Yaariyan 2 Tiger 3 Jawan
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Makers of Kalki 2898 AD share the actor’s fresh new look

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Makers of Kalki 2898 AD share the actor’s fresh new look

en Bollywood News Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Makers of Kalki 2898 AD share the actor’s fresh new look

On October 11, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared the fresh look of Amitabh Bachchan's character.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Being touted as one of the biggest and most awaited releases of 2024, Kalki 2898 AD has got cinephiles excited ever since its announcement. After the big teaser release at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, the mega-budgeted has garnered immense appreciation worldwide. On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 81st birthday today, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have unveiled the official first look of the actor from the film.

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Makers of Kalki 2898 AD share the actor’s fresh new look

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Makers of Kalki 2898 AD share the actor’s fresh new look

Looking every bit intense and intriguing, Amitabh Bachchan‘s first look has created quite a stir on the internet already. While fans can’t stop gushing about the actor’s versatility, it’s his never-seen-before look that has left cine lovers wanting for more.

Revealing the look, the makers of the film wrote: “It's an honor to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan Sir.”

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in lead roles. Kalki 2898 AD is a multilingual film, bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies’ which celebrates its 50th year in the Indian film industry. It is expected to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacular set in the future.

Also Read: SCOOP: As Prabhas-starrer Salaar is scheduled to release on December 22, his next film, Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Deepika Padukone, to miss January 12, 2024 date

Tags : , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Aamir Khan announces his next film titled…

On World Mental Health Day, Neha Dhupia…

Nushrratt Bharuccha shares her harrowing…

Aftab Shivdasani falls victim to Rs. 1.5…

Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday to feature…

Jasmine Bhasin in hospital for stomach…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification