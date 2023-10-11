On October 11, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD shared the fresh look of Amitabh Bachchan's character.

Being touted as one of the biggest and most awaited releases of 2024, Kalki 2898 AD has got cinephiles excited ever since its announcement. After the big teaser release at San Diego Comic-Con earlier this year, the mega-budgeted has garnered immense appreciation worldwide. On the occasion of Amitabh Bachchan’s 81st birthday today, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD have unveiled the official first look of the actor from the film.

Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Makers of Kalki 2898 AD share the actor’s fresh new look

Looking every bit intense and intriguing, Amitabh Bachchan‘s first look has created quite a stir on the internet already. While fans can’t stop gushing about the actor’s versatility, it’s his never-seen-before look that has left cine lovers wanting for more.

Revealing the look, the makers of the film wrote: “It's an honor to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan Sir.”

It's an honor to be part of your journey and witness your greatness. Happy Birthday @SrBachchan sir ???? - Team #Kalki2898AD pic.twitter.com/mzF51TOe2S — Kalki 2898 AD (@Kalki2898AD) October 11, 2023

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 AD stars Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in lead roles. Kalki 2898 AD is a multilingual film, bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Movies’ which celebrates its 50th year in the Indian film industry. It is expected to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi spectacular set in the future.

Also Read: SCOOP: As Prabhas-starrer Salaar is scheduled to release on December 22, his next film, Kalki 2898 AD, co-starring Deepika Padukone, to miss January 12, 2024 date

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.