Vicky Kaushal’s Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which released earlier this year and also starred Sara Ali Khan, gave a boost to the industry in terms of box office. He was then seen in Vijay Krishna Acharya’s The Great Indian Family. The release of Vicky’s Sam Bahadur, which is eagerly looked forward, is keenly awaited. Along with this film, the actor has an ambitious historical saga Chhava: The Great Warrior, which is the biopic on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. For the unversed, he was the son of the founder of the Maratha empire Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Saibai Bhosale.

EXCLUSIVE: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna to commence shoot for Chhava: The Great Warrior from October 16

Bollywood Hungama has come to know that the movie is all set to go on floors on October 16 in Mumbai. We have also come to know that the first schedule will be for a week.

Chhava stars Rashmika Mandanna opposite Vicky. The film, which is a tribute to the great historical warrior, is directed by Rahul Janardan Jadhav and produced by Sunny Rajani and Vaibhav Bhor. It is adapted from author Dr. Jaysingrao Pawar’s Marathi book on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Chhava will be Rashmika’s first historical in Bollywood. Before that movie comes up, she has Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, where she is cast opposite Ranbir Kapoor.

