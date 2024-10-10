All We Imagine As Light, the first Indian film to win the prestigious Grand Prix at the 77th Cannes Film Festival, is set to release in November 2024. Distributed by Rana Daggubati’s Spirit Media, the film will screen in major cities across the country, marking a significant moment in Indian cinema as the film returns home after an extensive international festival run.

The film has garnered critical acclaim worldwide since Cannes and has been screened at renowned festivals such as the Telluride Film Festival, Toronto International Film Festival, New York Film Festival, and San Sebastian Film Festival. The film also made its debut in French theatres on October 2, released across 185 cinemas by Condor Distribution, where it has quickly gained traction with audiences and critics, earning rave reviews and becoming one of the standout Indian films in France.

Director Payal Kapadia, sharing her thoughts on the Indian release, said, "I am so excited for the India release this November! I hope that many people go to watch it. It is such a wonderful feeling for any filmmaker."

The film, set in Mumbai, follows Nurse Prabha who is troubled when she receives an unexpected gift from her estranged husband. Her younger roommate, Anu, tries in vain to find a spot in the city to be intimate with her boyfriend. Parvati, the cook at the hospital, is Prabha’s friend and confidant. The three women take an unexpected trip to a beach town in Ratnagiri that allows them the space to reflect upon their life choices.

Rana Daggubati, Founder, Spirit Media, expressed his excitement for the upcoming release,"We are thrilled to bring All We Imagine as Light to Indian audiences this November, starting with MAMI. Our partnership with this incredible film is a step forward in our efforts to bring compelling and moving stories from different parts of the country to audiences everywhere.”

Produced by Thomas Hakim and Julien Graff (petit chaos) Zico Maitra (Chalk and Cheese Films), and Ranabir Das, (Another Birth), who have been working closely with Kapadia for over five years on All We Imagine As Light to bring her unique vision to life.

As the film gears up for its nationwide release in November 2024, Indian audiences can anticipate a beautifully crafted narrative that blends multiple languages and personal histories, offering a thoughtful reflection on life’s complex emotions.

