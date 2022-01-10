Veteran actor O Yeong Su, who played the role of an old man player no. 1 in Netflix’s hit survival thriller Squid Game, becomes the first Korean actor to win Best Supporting Actor in the Television category, creating history at Golden Globes.

The 79-year-old actor was nominated alongside Brett Goldstein from Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, Billy Crudup and Mark Duplass from Apple TV’s The Morning Show and Kieran Culkin from HBO’s Succession.

The global hit Squid Game was also nominated for Best Television Series – Drama, while Lee Jung Jae was nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama.

The 79th Golden Globe Awards took place on 10th January in Beverley Hills, California.

According to Soompi, through Netflix, O Yeong Su stated, “After hearing the news of the award, I told myself, ‘I’m a decent guy,’ for the first time in my life. Now, it’s no longer ‘us within the world,’ but it’s ‘the world within us.’”

“While embracing the scent of our culture and while embracing the love for my family deep in my heart, I give thanks to everyone in the world. I hope you all live beautiful lives. Thank you.” he added.

In the series, O Yeong Su portrayed an ordinary old man Oh Il-nam, referred to as player 001, who wished to have fun before his death.

O's win comes after Golden Globes faced boycott after allegations for corruption and lack of diversity, where South Korean black comedy Parasite (2019) failed to secure any nominations at the event, despite the film receiving critical acclaim for its performances.

Due to Hollywood’s boycott, this year’s Golden Globes 2022 was not broadcasted on television or streamed online. The ceremony was carried out without an audience, and the winners were announced through the Golden Globes’ official homepage and social media accounts.

