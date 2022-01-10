Television couple Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai recently celebrated their 11-year 'relationship anniversary.' On the occasion, Kishwer wrote a unique and poignant post for her husband, thanking Suyyash for being a terrific partner during one of their most difficult periods.

Kishwer also shared a photo on Instagram with their four-month-old son Nirvair, revealing that his nanny, household help, and Suyyash's partner Sid had all been infected with Covid-19. Suyyash, according to Kishwer, had some difficult days after that. “The best partner one could ever get, thanks to him we have smooth sailed our worst days with so much ease.” She captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt)



In her letter of gratitude, Kishwer stated that Suyyash has been an inspiration to him for the past 11 years. “seen him mature, become more understanding, responsible and loving, "wrote the actress.

On Monday, actress Addite Malik revealed that her nine-month-old baby Ekbir contracted the virus around the same time as her husband Mohit Malik did last year. On Instagram, Addite posted an emotional message, part of which read, “For me the learning was that yes Covid is dangerous and yes I was nervous but when it came down to it, we all fighters, including our children.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aditi Shirwaikar Malik (@additemalik)

Hina Khan, Surbhi Chandna, Arjun Bijlani, Drashti Dhami, Nakuul Mehta, and Sharad Malhotra have all recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Also Read: Kishwer Merchant and Suyyash Rai get their new-born baby Nirvair’s name inked

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.