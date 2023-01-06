2023 is here and it’s the time when we scan through the list of the upcoming films of the year to understand which one of them has the potential to click big time. While doing so, we chanced upon an interesting phenomenon with regard to Bollywood films. As many as 5 films, expected to release in 2023, have animal-related names!

Bhediya, Kuttey, Lakadbaggha, Animal, Tiger 3, Dunki: 6 Bollywood films with animal-related titles to release in 13 months

The first release of the year is Kuttey. It stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Konkona Sen Sharma, Radhika Madan, Naseeruddin Shah, Kumud Mishra and Shardul Bhardwaj. It marks the directorial debut of Vishal Bhardwaj’s son, Aasmaan Bhardwaj. Vishal, interestingly, made Kaminey (2009) and Kuttey seems to be a spiritual successor to the Shahid Kapoor-Priyanka Chopra starrer. It is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan, Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. Kuttey releases on January 13, 2023.

Lakadbaggha will clash with Kuttey on the same day. It features Anshuman Jha, who has also produced the film. The makers claim that it is India's first film about a vigilante for animals. Riddhi Dogra, Milind Soman and Paresh Pahuja also star in this movie, which is directed by Victor Mukherjee.

On Independence Day week, Ranbir Kapoor will star in and as Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Kabir Singh (2019) fame, it also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The bloody first look was unveiled at midnight on January 1 and it got a great response. Animal releases in cinemas on August 11.

Salman Khan, meanwhile, will get back into his spy avatar with Tiger 3. He teams up yet again with Katrina Kaif and this time, they are also joined by Emraan Hashmi and Vishal Jethwa. The previous two films of the series – Ek Tha Tiger (2012) and Tiger Zinda Hai (2017) – were massive blockbusters. Hence, a lot is expected from Tiger 3, when it releases on Diwali 2023.

Lastly, Shah Rukh Khan will have three releases this year and his final film of 2023 is Dunki. This unusual title, reportedly, is a wordplay and refers to donkey flights. It means an illegal method of entering a foreign country via multiple stops in other countries. It is directed by blockbuster filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, who has a 100% track record. As a result, one expects nothing but record-breaking collections when Dunki arrives in theatres on December 22, 2023. Besides SRK, it also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal and Boman Irani.

And that’s not all. If we count the Varun Dhawan-starrer Bhediya, which was released on November 25, 2022, then it means that there are 6 films in 13 months named after animals!

