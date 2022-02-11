comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 11.02.2022 | 9:42 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Gehraiyaan Badhaai Do Pushpa Jersey RRR Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
follow us on

IIFA Awards postponed due to COVID-19; to be held on May 20 and 21 in Abu Dhabi

Bollywood News
By - Bollywood Hungama News Network

The 22nd edition of the much-anticipated IIFA awards 2022 has been postponed to the 20th and 21st of May 2022, with due regard to the changing circumstances in the spread of COVID-19 virus globally and keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large. The IIFA awards 2022 celebrations were originally scheduled to take place in March 2022.

IIFA Awards postponed due to COVID-19; to be held on May 20 and 21 in Abu Dhabi

In a statement, the IIFA said, "We at IIFA are responsible and committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and multitudes of IIFA fans who travel from across the globe to attend and experience the magic of IIFA. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused, and hope that all concerned understand the sensitivity of the situation."


The awards will be held in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Commemorating the 75th year of India’s independence and the UAE’s year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations, marking its 50th anniversary, the highly anticipated 22nd Edition of IIFA will showcase a grand celebration of Indian cinema’s finest talent, bringing together global dignitaries, international media, fans and film enthusiasts from across the world.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

ALSO READ: IIFA announces Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island as the host destination for the 22nd Edition of IIFA Weekend & Awards

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2021 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Bigg Boss OTT fame Raqesh Bapat buys a…

Ranveer Singh to feature in NBA All-Star…

SCOOP: Dharma Productions reschedules…

Crash Landing On You stars Hyun Bin and Son…

Sony Pictures International Productions set…

Ananya Panday joins Varun Dhawan and Sara…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification