The 22nd edition of the much-anticipated IIFA awards 2022 has been postponed to the 20th and 21st of May 2022, with due regard to the changing circumstances in the spread of COVID-19 virus globally and keeping the health and safety of IIFA’s fans and the general community at large. The IIFA awards 2022 celebrations were originally scheduled to take place in March 2022.

In a statement, the IIFA said, "We at IIFA are responsible and committed to ensure the safety of the citizens and multitudes of IIFA fans who travel from across the globe to attend and experience the magic of IIFA. We sincerely regret the inconvenience caused, and hope that all concerned understand the sensitivity of the situation."

The 22nd edition IIFA Weekend & Awards will now be taking place on 20 & 21 May 2022 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi and believe us this is gonna be worth the wait!????#IIFA2022 #YasIsland #InAbuDhabi #NEXA #CreateInspire @yasisland @VisitAbuDhabi @NexaExperience pic.twitter.com/Lx8VYYCTqH — IIFA (@IIFA) February 10, 2022



The awards will be held in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Commemorating the 75th year of India’s independence and the UAE’s year-long Golden Jubilee celebrations, marking its 50th anniversary, the highly anticipated 22nd Edition of IIFA will showcase a grand celebration of Indian cinema’s finest talent, bringing together global dignitaries, international media, fans and film enthusiasts from across the world.

Hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the event will take place at the Middle East’s largest state-of-the-art indoor entertainment venue, Etihad Arena, part of Yas Bay Waterfront on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

