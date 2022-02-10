Actor Raqesh who was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card contestant has quite been in the headlines. The actor rose to fame during his stint in Bigg Boss OTT where his relationship with Shamita Shetty grabbed a lot of eyeballs.

Recently, the actor has hit the headlines again as he has purchased one of the most extravagant gifts for himself on Valentine’s Week. Raqesh has purchased a swanky new Audi Q7 car which is worth over Rs. 95 lakhs. The actor was seen posing with his new car in style and looked super dashing.

Raqesh is known for his performance in serials like Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak? Qubool Hai, and Ishq Mein Marjawan.He has been part of many Bollywood movies like Tum Bin, Heroine, and Gippi.

