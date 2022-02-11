Producer Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja’s upcoming movie Salaam Venky starring supremely talented Kajol is helmed by actor-turned-director Revathy. The team has begun shooting for the first schedule. The film was earlier titled The Last Hurrah.

The film is inspired by an unbelievably true story and real characters. Salaam Venky will have Kajol and Revathy come together to showcase a tale of a praiseworthy mother, who battled the most difficult circumstances. Sharing pictures from the first day on sets, Kajol wrote, "Today we begin the journey of a story that needed to be told, a path that had to be taken and a life that had to be celebrated. We can’t wait to share this unbelievably true story of #SalaamVenky with you".

Talking about her first collaboration with Kajol and choosing this story for her, Revathy shares, "Sujata's journey in Salaam Venky is extremely close to my heart. It's not only relatable but also inspiring. When Suuraj, Shraddha and I were discussing this film, Kajol was the first person who came to our mind. Her soft yet energetic eyes and her beautiful smile will make you believe that anything is possible and that is exactly how Sujata is. I am very excited for this collaboration and to be working with Kajol for this ‘heartening story’ ".

While the other details of the film are under wraps, we are sure this story will touch your hearts!

Produced by Suuraj Sinngh, Shraddha Agrawal, and Varsha Kukreja under the banner Blive Productions and Take 23 Studios, Salaam Venky is directed by Revathy.

