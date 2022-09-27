HYBE announced on Monday that ‘The City’ project would be launched in parallel with the Korea concert of BTS, called Yet To Come in Busan, for the bid for World Expo 2030 in October. ‘The City’ project is an “urban concert playpark” that takes over an entire city with various entertainment activations and events which provides an expansive and immersive experience for fans to enjoy beyond the concert. HYBE previously rolled out the project with BTS’ Permission to Dance on Stage – Las Vegas in April 2022, transforming the entire city with events that took place across the Las Vegas Strip area before and after the concerts.

HYBE to turn Busan in South Korea into BTS City ahead of World Expo 2030 bid concert in October

‘The City’ in Busan plans to hold similar events—from shopping and entertainment, F&B, hotel accommodations and more—throughout the city to set forth the festive atmosphere, while raising the anticipation around the bid to host the World Expo 2030 in Busan Metropolitan City. Highlights from ‘The City’ will include, A photo exhibition ‘2022 BTS Exhibition: Proof’ that opens on October 5 showcasing the 9-year history of BTS’ career; an amusement park event at the Lotte World Adventure Busan which will feature fireworks and laser shows with BTS songs set to run from October 14 to 31; accommodations hotels in the metropolitan area offering exclusive BTS-themed packages; pop-up stores with exclusive official concert merch from the upcoming show in Busan.

On October 15, the concert day, the in-person live broadcast event LIVE PLAY will be held at the Busan Port International Passenger Terminal Outdoor Parking Lot and a special stage in the Haeundae area to deliver the heat of the concert across Busan.

Back in June 2022, BTS were appointed as ambassadors for Busan’s World Expo 2030 bid and would hold the Global Busan Concert to support the nation’s bid to host the Expo in Busan Metropolitan City. HYBE’s Chairman Bang Si-Hyuk and CEO Park Jiwon, and Mayor of Busan Metropolitan City Park Heong Joon signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the Busan Metropolitan City Hall to promote Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030. As part of the agreement, BTS as ambassadors will hold the Global Busan Concert in an effort to bring the World Expo 2030 to Busan.

