Star Plus is known for delivering some of the most loved shows on Indian Television. Now, the news is that viewers will get to see Star Plus shows all seven days of the week starting from this Sunday, October 2, 2022. Owing to the popularity of the shows offered by the channel, the makers have decided to bring the show for yet another day. The shows Anupamaa, Ghum Anupama, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Imlie, Pandya Store, Rajjo, and Anandibaa aur Emily will now be aired on Sunday, starting from this Sunday onwards.

Star Plus extends fiction shows to seven days a week; Vanraj aka Sudhanshu Pandey, Neil Bhatt aka Virat express their happiness

Sudhanshu Pandey, aka Vanraj from Anupama, said, "This is absolutely great for all of us as we will be able to reach our fans and viewers more often from now on. It also gives us a chance to explore many other aspects of our characters which will now be coming to you all seven days of the week. So, keep giving us your love and support."

Neil Bhatt, aka Virat from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shared, "We have so many things to put out there on the show, and it's a challenge to showcase all of it, but now we get to do it on Sundays too. This is a very good opportunity for us all, and I hope our fans and viewers will be just as happy."

Pravisht Mishra, aka Yuvan from Banni Chow Home Delivery, added, "It is an honor and a privilege for me to engage with the audience every day of the week now. Through our show, which is loved by many, we will now be bringing a lot more than before for our beloved audience."

Jazzy Ballerini, aka Emily from Anandibaa aur Emily, also went on to say, "I am always happy to portray 'Emily', and my love for India is always growing with each new episode we shoot. Now we will be coming to your television screens every day of the week, which is truly exciting for me. I hope the audience keeps watching our show and keep giving us their love."

It’s truly a treat for the viewers that they will get to see their favorite couples MaAn, AbhiRa, Yuvanni and others on not just 6 but all 7 days.

Also Read: Gaurav Khanna aka Anuj Kapadia turns into Kajol from DDLJ; Anupamaa actor entertains everyone on the grand finale of Ravivaar With Star Parivaar

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.