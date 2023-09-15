Sonam will be attending to see Burberry’s new Chief Creative Officer, Daniel Lee’s RTW collection in London

Sonam Kapoor is a bonafide global fashion icon. She is the definitive voice in fashion in India and she is the only Indian to have been invited by British luxury fashion house, Burberry, for their exclusive Ready To Wear (RTW) show in London on September 18.

Sonam’s influence on fashion is so huge that international luxury brands in this segment have always looked to associate with her. Her exclusivity in being extremely premium and choosy makes her a cut above the rest of her contemporaries.

Sonam will be attending to see Burberry’s new Chief Creative Officer, Daniel Lee’s RTW collection in London. Daniel was the creative director of the Italian luxury fashion house Bottega Veneta from 2018 to 2021 and subsequently was appointed as Riccardo Tisci's replacement at the helm of Burberry.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in two tentpole projects starting next year, details of which have been kept under wraps.

