Last Updated 05.08.2019 | 7:55 PM IST

Varun Dhawan blasts a troll who criticized him for praising Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs And Shaw

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

It is no secret that Varun Dhawan is a huge fan of wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson. The actor has often mentioned him in his interviews and social media and the Hollywood star has also responded to him as well.

Varun Dhawan blasts a troll who criticized him for praising Dwayne Johnson's Hobbs And Shaw

Recently, Varun Dhawan praised Dwayne Johnson’s latest Hollywood film Fast and Furious Presents: Hobbs and Shaw. Praising the film, he wrote, “Watched Hobbs And Shaw. It’s great fun in the cinema. The Rock really brings its. Loved the homage paid to the Samoan culture. The London chase sequence has to be the best.”

Dwayne responded, “Mahalo brother and glad you loved it. You’re the best ????????????.”

While Varun and Dwayne’s interaction was sweet, someone tried to troll Varun for promoting a Hollywood flick over content-driven movies in India. But, he had an apt response for the troll as he wrote back saying, “Maybe you should not have Harry Potter as your profile picture when you try to teach people what to do son. Now go to bed.”

Hobbs And Shaw starring Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham released on August 2 worldwide.

ALSO READ: Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt join Arjun Kapoor’s sister Anshula Kapoor’s charity venture

More Pages: Fast And Furious Presents: Hobbs And Shaw (English) Box Office Collection , Fast And Furious Presents: Hobbs And Shaw (English) Movie Review

