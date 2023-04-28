The popular franchise Dhoom has seen a number of big star names being attached to it. After the first instalment in the franchise saw John Abraham and his bike make a statement, the second witnessed Hrithik Roshan and his disguises, while the third featured Aamir Khan in a never before seen avatar. Not surprisingly, a number of rumours have been doing the rounds about the casting for the fourth instalment in the franchise with some claiming that it will feature Shah Rukh Khan as the main villain. However, while there has been no update on this development, a new topic of discussion has been John Abraham’s return to the Dhoom franchise.

John Abraham makes a return to YRF’s Dhoom franchise

Commenting on the same a well-placed industry source informed Bollywood Hungama, “Earlier this year John Abraham broke the mould with his performance in the Shah Rukh Khan starrer Pathaan. His rendition of the main villain certainly created waves, and the audience too loved his performance. So if Yash Raj Films is looking to cast him yet again in a negative role it will come as no surprise.” Ask the source whether there is any truth to these rumours and he says, “There could be more truth to it than any other rumour. In fact, for the past couple of days there have been daily meetings at YRF and John has been seen attending these meetings on multiple occasions. If anything is finalized, it will be at one of these meets.”

Interestingly, the source reasons why John Abraham could be returning to the Dhoom franchise further saying, “If you remember, the climax of Dhoom was open ended. There was no clarity on whether John’s character in the film was dead or had he escaped. This uncertainty could be used, to see him make a return to the Dhoom franchise.” While for continuation purposes it will certainly be closed loop, we wonder if the two films will be links with a flashback sequence detailing his character’s whereabouts in the interim.

All said and done, though buzz around John Abraham returning to the Dhoom franchise with Dhoom 4 seems to be gathering steam, an official confirmation on the development is still pending.

