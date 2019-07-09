Hrithik Roshan SPEAKS UP on Super 30 director Vikas Bahl’s #MeToo allegations

The year 2018 will go down in the history of India when several women spoke about their sexual harassment experiences. Even the #MeToo movement reached the film industry where many big names were outed by the women who suffered harassment, abuse etc. Queen director Vikas Bahl’s name had cropped up when a woman from Phantom Films had accused him of harassment. The director had to step down from his position in Phantom Films and as the director of Super 30 after that. Vikas was, however, cleared of all charges later.

Hrithik Roshan, who is currently promoting Super 30, recently spoke to Hindustan Times about the allegations made against Vikas Bahl. “Yes, the journey of Super 30 has been tough, but I would like to believe that it is worth it. When the #MeToo movement broke out and Vikas’ name cropped up, I was perhaps the first one to take a rather tough stand. I completely support this movement and I sincerely believe that exploitative attitude towards women must stop.”

He added, “Also, if you think that this movement is the last step in achieving equality, then perhaps you are wrong. The pendulum of biases and injustice on both sides is going to swing back and forth quite a few times before it centres and comes to a standstill. Also, it’s important that we don’t make this process independent of the law, and purely based on social media/conventional media hearsay. Let not the rhetoric become the mantra.”

Hrithik Roshan further said, “Like everything else, this movement also has to follow the law of the land. Charges have to be pressed and substantiated in the proper manner. I may feel strongly about something, but we cannot take the law in our hands and dole out mob justice. Since a designated ICC (Internal Complaints Committee) committee has exonerated Vikas, we are not in a position to take away his credit.”

Meanwhile, Super 30 starring Hrithik Roshan in the leading roles releases on July 12, 2019.

