Hrithik Roshan BREAKS SILENCE on elder sister Sunaina Roshan’s allegations against his family

The Roshan family continues to stay in headlines. Hrithik Roshan has been in a feud with Kangana Ranaut for years. And now even sister Sunaina Roshan has claimed that her family has made her life unbearable. She even publicly supported Kangana on her social media. While the family’s situation gets stickier, Kangana and her sister Rangoli Chandel even claimed that Sunaina Roshan had called them a couple of times to talk about her situation.

When asked about the allegations made by Sunaina Roshan, Hrithik Roshan recently said that he can’t speak on behalf of his elder sister. He said that it is probably an unfortunate situation that probably every family goes through like them owing to stigmas and weak medical infrastructure.

Sunaina Roshan had also alleged that her family was against her boyfriend Ruhail Amin because he was Muslim. To this, Hrithik Roshan said that religion has never been a thing in his family. It has never been discussed in his family and that by now it should be clear.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan is currently promoting his film Super 30 based on the life of Anand Kumar. It is slated to release on July 12, 2019.

