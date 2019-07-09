Honey Singh booked for vulgar lyrics in his comeback song ‘Makhna’ in Mohali

Rapper Honey Singh and producer Bhushan Kumar have come in trouble with their latest music video, ‘Makhna’. After demand for ban on the song, now the rapper and producer have been booked by Punjab police for using vulgar lyrics against women. After the complaint was lodged by Punjab State Women’s Commission, a case has been registered at the Mataur police station in Punjab’s Mohali district.

Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Harcharan Singh Bhullar said that Honey Singh has been booked under section 294 (punishment for obscene song and acts) and section 509 (punishment for word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the IPC. The rapper has also been charged under section 67 (punishment for publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of the Information Technology Act, 2000 and relevant section of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

Earlier last week, Manisha Gulati, chairperson of the women panel, had written to the state home secretary, the Punjab Director General of police and the Inspector General of police (crime) asking to take action against Honey Singh for objectionable lyrics against women. “We have asked the police to register an FIR against the singer for using vulgar lyrics against women in his song Makhna,” Gulati had said. The panel had asked the police to submit a status report by July 12. They have also demanded to ban the song in the state.