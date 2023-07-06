comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 06.07.2023 | 7:17 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Satyaprem Ki Katha Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Adipurush OMG 2 Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha to have its world television premiere on July 9

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha to have its world television premiere on July 9

en Bollywood News Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha to have its world television premiere on July 9

Vikram Vedha, which is a remake of the Tamil film by the same name, will premiere on Sunday, July 9 at 8 pm on COLORS Cineplex channel.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Get ready to experience a neo-noir action thriller at the world television premiere of Vikram Vedha on Sunday, July 9 at 8 pm on Viacom18’s premium movie channel, COLORS Cineplex. Vikram Vedha features a determined police officer and a hardened criminal who are at loggerheads. The film is spearheaded by stars like Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, among others.

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha to have its world television premiere on July 9

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha to have its world television premiere on July 9

Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the film captures a faceoff between an honest police officer and a dreaded gangster, who surrenders voluntarily but has a riveting story to tell the former. Rohan Lavsi, Business Head - Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18 said, “Vikram Vedha tells a tale of a celebrated cop, who sees the world in black and white and a dreaded criminal, who will make the former question his worldview. We are delighted to bring this entertaining action-thriller to the audiences, as we continue to strengthen our library of blockbuster films. This film bolsters our endeavour to offer gripping and unmissable movies to our audiences. Adding another accolade to this action-thriller, Hrithik Roshan's exceptional performance in Vikram Vedha has earned him the Best Actor at IIFA awards.”

Saif Ali Khan expressed his excitement for the world television premiere of Vikram Vedha saying, “Vikram Vedha was loved by the audiences for presenting two opposing perspectives of right or wrong. Driven by a moral problem, action and unexpected twists, this movie will now be accessible worldwide to a wide range of viewers. This film demonstrates how challenging it can be to alter one’s point of view of good and evil. The action thriller will air this Sunday on COLORS Cineplex.”

Produced by Jio Studios, Friday Filmworks, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and YNOT Studios, the action thriller is packed with unpredictable twists and a rollercoaster ride of morals.

Along with the film premiere, COLORS Cineplex has devised a marketing strategy to spark excitement. The channel has planned an activity by roping in a real-life encounter specialist Mr. Ravindranath Angre, an ex-encounter specialist, Mumbai Crime Branch. Interviewed by famous TV personality Shefali Bagga, Mr. Angre will be seen sharing real-life encounters and the relentless pursuit of criminals, creating a parallel between his earlier professional life and the film’s storyline.

His insights connected with the film will be featured on all the digital platforms of COLORS Cineplex and Shefali Bagga. Apart for this unique activity, the campaign will also target Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's fans, Bollywood, and action movie enthusiasts across Television channels and social media platforms. The campaign will also target audience that consumes content on connected TV and several other entertainment platforms.

Catch the world television premiere of Vikram Vedha on Sunday, July 9 at 8 pm on COLORS Cineplex.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan reveals his special connection with IIFA in new video: “My first shot as Vedha was in Abu Dhabi”

More Pages: Vikram Vedha Box Office Collection , Vikram Vedha Movie Review

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Ranveer Singh gets a birthday gift from…

Here’s the truth about Shah Rukh Khan’s…

CONFIRMED: Kartik Aaryan starrer Chandu…

Vikrant Massey starrer 12th Fail to release…

Mandira Bedi shares her chaotic experience…

Sana Khan embraces motherhood as she…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification