Vikram Vedha, which is a remake of the Tamil film by the same name, will premiere on Sunday, July 9 at 8 pm on COLORS Cineplex channel.

Get ready to experience a neo-noir action thriller at the world television premiere of Vikram Vedha on Sunday, July 9 at 8 pm on Viacom18’s premium movie channel, COLORS Cineplex. Vikram Vedha features a determined police officer and a hardened criminal who are at loggerheads. The film is spearheaded by stars like Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Radhika Apte, among others.

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan starrer Vikram Vedha to have its world television premiere on July 9

Directed by Pushkar-Gayathri, the film captures a faceoff between an honest police officer and a dreaded gangster, who surrenders voluntarily but has a riveting story to tell the former. Rohan Lavsi, Business Head - Hindi Movies Cluster, Viacom18 said, “Vikram Vedha tells a tale of a celebrated cop, who sees the world in black and white and a dreaded criminal, who will make the former question his worldview. We are delighted to bring this entertaining action-thriller to the audiences, as we continue to strengthen our library of blockbuster films. This film bolsters our endeavour to offer gripping and unmissable movies to our audiences. Adding another accolade to this action-thriller, Hrithik Roshan's exceptional performance in Vikram Vedha has earned him the Best Actor at IIFA awards.”

Saif Ali Khan expressed his excitement for the world television premiere of Vikram Vedha saying, “Vikram Vedha was loved by the audiences for presenting two opposing perspectives of right or wrong. Driven by a moral problem, action and unexpected twists, this movie will now be accessible worldwide to a wide range of viewers. This film demonstrates how challenging it can be to alter one’s point of view of good and evil. The action thriller will air this Sunday on COLORS Cineplex.”

Produced by Jio Studios, Friday Filmworks, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and YNOT Studios, the action thriller is packed with unpredictable twists and a rollercoaster ride of morals.

Along with the film premiere, COLORS Cineplex has devised a marketing strategy to spark excitement. The channel has planned an activity by roping in a real-life encounter specialist Mr. Ravindranath Angre, an ex-encounter specialist, Mumbai Crime Branch. Interviewed by famous TV personality Shefali Bagga, Mr. Angre will be seen sharing real-life encounters and the relentless pursuit of criminals, creating a parallel between his earlier professional life and the film’s storyline.

His insights connected with the film will be featured on all the digital platforms of COLORS Cineplex and Shefali Bagga. Apart for this unique activity, the campaign will also target Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan's fans, Bollywood, and action movie enthusiasts across Television channels and social media platforms. The campaign will also target audience that consumes content on connected TV and several other entertainment platforms.

Catch the world television premiere of Vikram Vedha on Sunday, July 9 at 8 pm on COLORS Cineplex.

