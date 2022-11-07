comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 07.11.2022 | 1:30 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Ram Setu Thank God PhoneBhoot Drishyam 2 Bhediya Uunchai
follow us on

Anushka Sharma starts shooting the last schedule of her ambitious next Chakda Xpress

Bollywood News

Sources reveal that the actress has been shooting non-stop for the Jhulan Goswami biopic for the past few months.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Anushka Sharma has started shooting the last schedule of her next film Chakda Xpress in Mumbai, reliable industry sources revealed. The hugely-mounted Netflix Film, which is based on the life and times of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Anushka Sharma starts shooting the last schedule of her ambitious next Chakda Xpress

Anushka Sharma starts shooting the last schedule of her ambitious next Chakda Xpress

Speaking about the latest schedule of the cricket biopic, a senior trade source reveals, “Yes, it is true that Anushka has started shooting the last schedule of Chakda Xpress. She has been shooting non-stop for Chakda Xpress for the past few months. As we all know that she has always strived to be a perfectionist and she has left no stones unturned for this film. Anushka has put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated fast bowler. She now has a gruelling schedule in Mumbai.”

Jhulan Goswami went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka is one of the most successful actors of her generation. She is the only actress to have three 300 crore plus films – Sultan, PK and Sanju - under her belt. She will go all out to make this project the biggest tribute to a woman sporting icon of our country.

Also ReadAnushka Sharma on shooting Chakda Xpress in Kolkata: “It is a fitting tribute to Jhulan Goswami’s legacy”

More Pages: Chakda Xpress Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Jawan faces plagiarism allegations; Tamil…

Ranveer Singh to be exclusively managed by…

Arjun Kapoor starrer Kuttey gets a new…

Adipurush makers set a new release date;…

Court summons Eros International directors…

EXCLUSIVE: Subhash Ghai reveals that why he…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2022 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification