Sources reveal that the actress has been shooting non-stop for the Jhulan Goswami biopic for the past few months.

Anushka Sharma has started shooting the last schedule of her next film Chakda Xpress in Mumbai, reliable industry sources revealed. The hugely-mounted Netflix Film, which is based on the life and times of one of the fastest female pacers in the history of world cricket, Jhulan Goswami, will showcase how the pacer moves up the ladder despite countless hindrances to fulfil her only dream: to play cricket.

Anushka Sharma starts shooting the last schedule of her ambitious next Chakda Xpress

Speaking about the latest schedule of the cricket biopic, a senior trade source reveals, “Yes, it is true that Anushka has started shooting the last schedule of Chakda Xpress. She has been shooting non-stop for Chakda Xpress for the past few months. As we all know that she has always strived to be a perfectionist and she has left no stones unturned for this film. Anushka has put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated fast bowler. She now has a gruelling schedule in Mumbai.”

Jhulan Goswami went on to captain the Indian women’s national cricket team and is a role model for aspiring cricketers in the country. In 2018, an Indian postage stamp was issued in her honour. Jhulan holds the world record for the highest number of wickets taken by a woman in an international career.

Anushka is one of the most successful actors of her generation. She is the only actress to have three 300 crore plus films – Sultan, PK and Sanju - under her belt. She will go all out to make this project the biggest tribute to a woman sporting icon of our country.

