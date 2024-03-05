SCOOP: Heeramandi to stream on Netflix in April, the OTT platform may release one episode per week

It is finally happening. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s eight-episode magnum opus, his first on the OTT platform, is finally ready to be streamed. This writer has it from unquestionably reliable sources that Heeramandi will be streaming in April on Netflix. The date is yet to be finalized.

Finally, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s digital magnum opus Heeramandi is edited and completed. While officially he directs only the first episode, SLB has been orchestrating every detail of the series personally for every episode. From picking the flowers to be placed in a frame to supervising the dance movements of the actresses, sources say SLB has created a monumental masterpiece.

Apparently, Netflix is so pleased with the end-product that it wants a dedicated chunk of time to promote the series before it starts streaming.

Heeramandi cannot be plonked into the cluttered digital domain. It is Netflix’s most prestigious Indian production to date. Since each episode of Heeramandi is like a self-contained feature film, Netflix may release one episode per week.

