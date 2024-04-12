Excitement is brewing among cinema enthusiasts as the highly anticipated sequel, War 2, gears up to delve deeper into the enthralling world of the YRF Spy Universe, masterminded by Aditya Chopra. Following the success of three films within the Tiger franchise, as well as the gripping War and Pathaan, the sixth installment of this cinematic universe is poised for another intense journey. Set against the backdrop of espionage and intrigue, War 2 promises to captivate audiences with its adrenaline-fueled narrative. Spearheaded by the dynamic duo of Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR, and featuring Kiara Advani, the film embarks on a relentless pursuit of action and suspense.

Hrithik Roshan – Jr. NTR to shoot combat, aerial action sequences from today in Mumbai for War 2; Kiara Advani to join on May 1: Report

Director Ayan Mukerji has meticulously orchestrated the production, conducting rigorous preparations that commenced last year with extensive schedules in Spain and Abu Dhabi. Now, as the spotlight shifts to Mumbai, Roshan and Jr. NTR are gearing up for an electrifying face-off set within the confines of an aircraft. The stage is set for a showdown of epic proportions as Roshan's enigmatic spy, Kabir Dhaliwal, crosses paths with Jr NTR's formidable antagonist.

According to a report in Mid-day, a sprawling set has been meticulously crafted at a Vile Parle studio, comprising of both the exterior and interior of an aircraft. This elaborate setup sets the scene for a high-octane confrontation that promises to keep viewers on the edge of their seats. A source revealed, “The Telugu superstar flew down to Mumbai yesterday. From today, the two actors will shoot the combat scene. Producer Aditya Chopra and Ayan, along with South African action director Franz Spilhaus, conceptualized the sequence that is set in a private jet. The portion will also see them on the roof of the aircraft, and involve aerial action. Jr NTR will sport a new look in the film.”

As production progresses, the cast and crew will transition to Yash Raj Studios in Andheri, embarking on a three-month journey filled with intrigue and action. “Adi and Ayan have hired 11 stunt coordinators from all over the world, including Sunil Rodrigues from India. Each has been entrusted to choreograph one set-piece. Besides the plane sequence, the movie will have chase scenes on trains, yachts, and speedboats,” the source added.

The film will be released around Independence Day 2025.

